A huge fire has ripped through a derelict Doncaster building.

The massive blaze started shortly after 8pm this evening in a disused building on Pickering Road in Bentley.

Two fire engines are currently tackling the blaze with a third en route.

The two storey building is believed to have been a former children’s home.

There are currently no reports of anyone having been in the building.

More to follow.