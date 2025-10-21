Video: Ghoulish Doncaster Halloween house is back - take a look around
Video: Some ghoulish goings on at one Doncaster house this Halloween
By Stephanie Bateman
Senior journalist
Craig Pitman of Adwick le Street has a passion for all things scary and is well known for adorning his home with some gruesome sights, having decked out his home in previous years.
He told the Free Press: “It’s that time of year again and we’re back, bigger and better.
"We had so many trick or treaters last year and our kids loved dishing out all the sweets, hope for many more this year.”
It took Craig a number of days to complete his latest masterpiece and everyone is welcome to go along and take a look at the display, if you dare.
It is situated at 4 St Laurence Court, Adwick le Street, DN6 7FD.