Video: Doncaster vintage and retro store moves to new and bigger premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Doncaster city centre vintage and retro store has moved to new and bigger premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringo Retro has opened its brand new shop in Priory Place, following the closure of its previous store in Hall Gate earlier this year.

A spokesperson said: Our new bigger space has more stock in zoned sections, a bigger fitting room, and in collaboration with Doncaster Creative Network, our very own Art Nook featuring local artists on a rotating basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First up is the talented Rebecca Feneley, who is fresh from her first show in Danum Gallery.”

Ringo Retro has moved into new and bigger premises in Doncaster city centre.

“We have so many plans to make Ringo Retro a vibrant part of Doncaster city centre.”

The store first opened last September in Hall Gate with a vast array of vintage shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, jackets, bags – and its staple line of tie-dye t-shirts.

The shop is the brainchild of Ryon Maverick and Steve Hallowes-Green, a couple from Dunscroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, Ryon had a dream of opening a vintage clothing shop, posting on Facebook asking if anyone would like to open one - but nothing ever came of it.

Roll forward and the shop is now a reality.

The pair said: “Last year we decided we wanted to run a business together – and cue Ringo Retro being conceived in March.

"The name comes from Ryon's dad's nickname, Ringo.

"He was a well-loved taxi driver in Dunscroft and Stainforth before he passed away in 2017, so it's a tribute to him.

"We decided to launch online, and we launched ringoretro.com at the end of June.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After doing a couple of pop up stalls at Mother Fhungus and Pride, a lot of people were asking if the pair had a shop.

They said: “We realised that Doncaster really had a gap for a destination vintage and retro clothing shop, so we set about finding the right location, and settled on Hall Gate, in what used to be a solicitor’s office.

“We really wanted to create something unique and with its own personality in Doncaster and I think we have done just that.

"When you enter the shop it is retro disco vibes and the rails are filled with vintage shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, jackets, bags and tie-dye t-shirts.”