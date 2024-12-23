Video: Doncaster school pupils cheer up residents at city care home

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils from a Doncaster primary school brought a spot of festive cheer to residents at a city care home.

Year 6 pupils from Plover Primary in Coniston Road, Intake paid a visit to Charles Court in Armthorpe to create Christmas flower arrangements with the residents for them to keep.

The floristry workshop was ran by a local business, Charlotte’s in Armthorpe Road who coached the children to be able to support the residents when creating and designing the flower arrangements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children also sang Christmas songs and gifted the care home boxes of biscuits.

Pupils from Plover Primary visited a local care home.Pupils from Plover Primary visited a local care home.
Pupils from Plover Primary visited a local care home.

Assistant head teacher Abbie Taylor said: “We are so proud of our children for showing activism and serving our community and cannot wait to continue this relationship with the care home in the future.

Footage of the pupils trip and wreath making workshop was recorded and you can watch the heart warming festive clip on YouTube HERE

Related topics:DoncasterYouTube

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice