Video: Doncaster school pupils cheer up residents at city care home

Pupils from a Doncaster primary school brought a spot of festive cheer to residents at a city care home.

Year 6 pupils from Plover Primary in Coniston Road, Intake paid a visit to Charles Court in Armthorpe to create Christmas flower arrangements with the residents for them to keep.

The floristry workshop was ran by a local business, Charlotte’s in Armthorpe Road who coached the children to be able to support the residents when creating and designing the flower arrangements.

The children also sang Christmas songs and gifted the care home boxes of biscuits.

Assistant head teacher Abbie Taylor said: “We are so proud of our children for showing activism and serving our community and cannot wait to continue this relationship with the care home in the future.

Footage of the pupils trip and wreath making workshop was recorded and you can watch the heart warming festive clip on YouTube HERE