Video: Doncaster school pupils cheer up residents at city care home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Year 6 pupils from Plover Primary in Coniston Road, Intake paid a visit to Charles Court in Armthorpe to create Christmas flower arrangements with the residents for them to keep.
The floristry workshop was ran by a local business, Charlotte’s in Armthorpe Road who coached the children to be able to support the residents when creating and designing the flower arrangements.
The children also sang Christmas songs and gifted the care home boxes of biscuits.
Assistant head teacher Abbie Taylor said: “We are so proud of our children for showing activism and serving our community and cannot wait to continue this relationship with the care home in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.