Video: Doncaster Racecourse hosts a sausage chomping championship
Donasrer Racecourse had a day of sausage and cider-filled fun on Saturday.
The event ran from 2.40pm and included live racing, music, food and drink, and a sausage eating competition!
A spokesman said: “Congratulations to our Sausage Chomping Champion, Josh, with a time of 1min 20sec!”
