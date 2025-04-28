Video: Doncaster Racecourse hosts a sausage chomping championship

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 07:43 BST
Donasrer Racecourse had a day of sausage and cider-filled fun on Saturday.

The event ran from 2.40pm and included live racing, music, food and drink, and a sausage eating competition!

A spokesman said: “Congratulations to our Sausage Chomping Champion, Josh, with a time of 1min 20sec!”

