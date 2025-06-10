Video: Doncaster mum to be uses drone display for baby gender reveal

This is the moment a Doncaster mum to be hosted a gender reveal party with a difference – lighting up the skies over the city with a colourful drone display – the first time the machines have been used for such an occasion.

Single mother and entrepreneur Sinead Buckley marked her powerful personal and professional milestone this weekend with a breathtaking drone swarm gender reveal at the scenic Loversall Farm.

The dazzling event, delivered by drone display firm DroneSwarm, in creative partnership with Sinead’s own company, Fluffy Stuff Events and Marketing, captured the hearts of family and friends in this one-of-a-kind event where drones lit up the sky to reveal the gender of Sinead’s baby in a dazzling display.

As evening settled over the historic countryside venue, over 150 invited guests watched in awe as a fleet of synchronised drones lit up the night sky.

Mum to be Sinead Buckley found out the gender of her baby via drones.

The climactic reveal came as the drones painted a radiant pink glow in the air, announcing that Buckley is expecting a baby girl — and simultaneously redefining what a gender reveal can look like.

“This moment was deeply personal to me as a mum-to-be, but also a statement of what’s possible when women lead with vision — in business and in life,” said Sinead.

“It was about joy, empowerment, and proving that unforgettable moments are for everyone — no matter your story.”

The event is officially the first gender reveal in the UK to be conducted via coordinated drone swarm, a format gaining traction globally for its sustainability, safety, and sheer spectacle.

The display lit up the night skies over Doncaster.

“Working with Sinead and Fluffy Stuff on this event was a privilege,” said a spokesperson for DroneSwarm. “It wasn’t just a reveal—it was a show, a message, and a celebration all in one. Her guests were in happy tears as they celebrated with her.”

This high-profile celebration also marked a bold debut for Fluffy Stuff Events & Marketing, a boutique agency founded by Sinead, who specialise in emotionally driven event concepts and campaign activations.

The visually spectacular display used a blend cutting-edge tech with emotional storytelling — offering a powerful narrative of motherhood, entrepreneurship, and celebration.

“This is an incredibly personal milestone for me, but it’s also a celebration of what’s possible when emotion meets innovation,” said Sinead.

The colourful display took place at Loversall Farm.

“It’s not just about finding out the gender — it’s about creating a moment to remember. Not only was there magic in the sky, but on the ground there was so much love, anticipation and happiness around me to find. It was truly spectacular night, and a memory I will cherish forever”

Loversall Farm, nestled in the Doncaster countryside, provided the perfect setting for the milestone event. Its rustic charm and open skies added a magical ambiance to the cutting-edge display as it made history hosting the first-ever Drone Gender Reveal to be done in UK airspace.

The groundbreaking celebration took place at the farm’s charming Mamma Mia Barn, with the show set against the scenic backdrop of rolling countryside and the brand-new Loversall Vineyard.

Drone shows are becoming ever more popular. Once rarities, they are now appearing at occasions ranging from birthday parties and weddings, to major sporting events. Some theme parks even have resident drone shows that take place multiple nights in a row.

Dozens of drones were used to create the dramatic display

Glastonbury music festival had its first drone show in 2024.

And record-breaking displays are pushing the technology to its limits – the biggest drone show in history took place in China, external last October. It featured a total of 10,200 drones and broke a record set only the previous month.