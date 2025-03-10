Video: Doncaster MP's jubilation after city ice skater wins Dancing On Ice

This is the moment a delighted Doncaster MP erupted in jubiliation after a city skater triumphed on TV’s Dancing On Ice.

And keen ice dancing fan Lee Pitcher, who has supported Molly throughout the contest, shared his delight as he celebrated in front of the TV with his family.

The Labour MP for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme yelled in delight as the couple’s success was confirmed and he added: “Molly and Sam - winnneersss!

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher shows his delight after Doncaster ice dancer Molly Lanaghan and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston triumphed on TV's Dancing On Ice

"They managed to stay ice cool, unlike me! Looking forward to that ice trophy being brought to Doncaster!”

The pair beat off competition from TV presenter Michaela Strachan and partner Mark Henretty in Sunday night’s live final on ITV1.

The delighted duo hoisted aloft the trophy in front of ice dance icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean after skating the couple’s iconic Bolero routine.

Earlier in the show, the pair performed a comic routine to The Pink Panther theme, with Sam, best known for playing Chesney in the hit ITV soap, performing as the hapless Inspector Clouseau.

The routine earned the couple a full house of tens from judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, scoring maximum marks of forty.

But it was viewers who had the final say, with the couple heading the top three ahead of Michaela and Mark and former footballer Anton Ferdindand and partner Annette Dytrt.