Video: Doncaster haulage firm boss makes final journey to funeral on back of lorry

A popular and well-known Doncaster haulage company boss was given a fitting send off – making the final journey to his funeral on the back of a lorry – with Homes Under The Hammer host Dion Dublin among those paying tribute.

Family and friends rallied to give Phil Rees the perfect farewell, with his coffin being transported across Doncaster on the back of truck – with a flag also paying tribute to the Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Mr Rees died on July 8 at the age of 65.

Son Daniel said: “His coffin was carried on the back of his lorry which was specially modified to carry his coffin from Scawthorpe to the crematorium with flags on the back.”

The cortege travelled along Wheatley Hall Road on its way to the Memoria Doncaster crematorium in Barnby Dun before a wake at the Earl of Doncaster hotel.

Mr Rees, ran truck firm Phil Rees Haulage and an obituary described Mr Rees of Scawthorpe, formerly of Hatfield as the “devoted son of Sylvia and the late Brian,” as well as the “beloved husband of Lin, much loved dad of Emma and Dan and step dad of Becca, Jayne, Dan, Mippy and Russ” as well as a cherished grandad of Honey, Buddy, Reeva, Rex, Rudy, Georgia, Lydia, Kye, Freya, Issey, Layla, Millie, Ralph, Hugo and Reuben and recent great grandad of Rowan and loving brother of Gary and sister in law Shirley.

Added Dan: “It was an amazing send off and a great turn out.”

“Dion Dublin from Homes Under The Hammer came to pay his respects after as well.”