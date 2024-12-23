Video: Crowds turn out in Doncaster area villages for Christmas tractor run

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This was the moment a string of colourfully decorated tractors rolled through villages in and around Doncaster to raise festive funds.

The Belton Farmers’ Run saw a parade of vehicles start at The Crown pub in the village, before travelling to Sandtoft, Epworth, Haxey and Westwoodside, raising funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Local resident Lesley Pickersgill who filmed the event said: “It really was a fantastic sight to see.

"I couldn’t believe how many people came out to support them - it really was amazing.”

Related topics:DoncasterThe Crown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice