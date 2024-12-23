Video: Crowds turn out in Doncaster area villages for Christmas tractor run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the moment a string of colourfully decorated tractors rolled through villages in and around Doncaster to raise festive funds.

The Belton Farmers’ Run saw a parade of vehicles start at The Crown pub in the village, before travelling to Sandtoft, Epworth, Haxey and Westwoodside, raising funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Local resident Lesley Pickersgill who filmed the event said: “It really was a fantastic sight to see.

"I couldn’t believe how many people came out to support them - it really was amazing.”