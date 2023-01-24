Video: Concerns over rats and rubbish at Doncaster Frankie and Bennys restaurant

Video footage shows litter and debris to the rear of the Frankie and Bennys eatery at Lakeside – and a walker says they have seen rats at the back of the premises on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

The nearby resident, who has asked not to be named said: “There’s a refuse problem behind Frankie and Bennys.

"It is causing a massive pest control issue with rats.

Video footage shows rubbish strewn at the rear of Frankie and Bennys in Doncaster.

"The rats live in the woodland behind the restaurant and you can see hundreds of rat holes everywhere. I walk past these bins everyday and they are horrendous.

He added: “This has been going on since we moved in and seems to be getting worse. There are hundreds of rat holes and you can see them every night.”

