Video: Comic and EastEnders star Bobby Davro joins singalong on night out in Doncaster
The television favourite, who is currently appearing in an Easter pantomime at the city’s Cast theatre, let his hair down after last night’s performance with a trip to Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street.
And he was given a heroes’ welcome by fellow revellers who filmed him joining in a sing song to The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).
But instead of singing the “da-da da-da” part of the chorus, partygoers changed it to a chant of “Bobby Davro” instead.
Biscuit Billy’s doorman Mike Kontomatis said: “He was out and about in Doncaster sampling some of our night life.
"He was in Biscuit Billy’s for most of the night.
"I was looking after him all night. What a true gent who engaged so well with all of the customers.”
“We had a great laugh – what a comedy legend to grace our pub.
"He said he felt so welcome and loved the Billy’s vibe.”
Bobby, 66, who first came to fame in the 1980s and became a TV regular with starring roles in Copy Cats and Bobby Davro on The Box, also starred in BBC soap EastEnders as Vinnie Monks between 2007 and 2008.
He has also starred on Dancing On Ice and Your Face Sounds Familiar and is a seasoned panto performer.
The two day run of Pinocchio at Cast concludes at the theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square tonight.
