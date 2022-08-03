Video: Bareknuckle boxer arrested at own wedding as violence flares at Doncaster Register Office

Devan Hartley had just tied the knot with bride Naomi when police officers burst into the wedding at the Civic Offices in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, handcuffed him and dragged him away from the ceremony and threw him into the cells.

Stunned guests captured the moment the 28-year-old was seized, pleading with officers to leave him alone with one screaming: “Police brutality!”

Devan, who comes from Cantley has described his big day as ‘the wedding from hell’ and says he has been left bleeding and covered in bruises following the incident early on Monday morning.

And he says he is not prepared to let the matter drop and says he will sue police for ruining his wedding to Naomi, 27.

The pair had just said their vows when police arrived at the Civic Offices, arresting Devan on a breach of bail conditions.

He said: “They just came in and attacked me.

"They charged at me and bashed my head against the wall, punched me in the face, hit me with a baton and kneed me in the private parts.

"They were all punching me. Then they put me on the floor and booted me in the face.”

Devan’s dad Richard, 59, attempted to intervene – but was blasted with pepper spray, according to Devan, a prolific bareknuckle boxer.

He said: “He was sprayed in the face for no reason at all. All he said was ‘leave my lad alone.’

Video, shot through a pair of glass doors, shows a number of police officers wrestling with and attempting to restrain Devan.

A voice can be heard saying: “Police brutality! You see this folks, all this lot after this lad, look at them – police brutality.”

Another voice can be heard saying: “Get off him, there’s no need for this, leave him alone.”

Added Devan: “It was underhand how they did it. They should have come to me and said we’re arresting you. But they just attacked me for no good reason.”

“My wife is absolutely devastated. She’s traumatised from seeing her husband get smashed up on his wedding day.

She was saying: “What’s going off? She was so shocked.”

"We just wanted to come out of our wedding and have a nice life but it was the wedding day from hell.

"It’s our wedding day and this happens. It’s disgusting what they have done to me.

"I’m not going to let this drop. I want this all over the Free Press and I’m going to sue the coppers that did this.

"They can’t get away with what they have done to me.”

The fighter says he has been left in agony following the wedding day dust-up and added: “I’m in pain all over. There’s a great big lump on my face and there’s bruises all over my body.”

In a brief statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called to the Register Office at around 9.30am on Monday.

A spokesman said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday 1 August on suspicion of breach of bail conditions, after police attended the Doncaster Civic Office in the city centre.”