Video: Ahoy there - prepare to be scared by a pirate-themed Halloween house in Doncaster

Ghouls, gallows and all things ghastly have appeared at one Doncaster house in preparation for Halloween.

The Bradshaw home in Cheriton Avenue, Adwick, has changed into a pirate themed property.

Residents may already know Paul Bradshaw for his love of Jack Sparrow who he impersonates around the country at festivals, he also recently visited Doncaster Royal Infirmary to see some poorly children, taking them lots of treasure, he even got married on a pirate ship.

He told the Free Press: “So this year for Halloween we have gone all out with the house to do a pirate themed Halloween, we have gallows with hanging skeletons and skeletons climbing all over the front of the house with light and smoke machines.

The house is Halloween ready.

"We also have a big pirate themed bar in our garden.”

The display took a couple of days to put together, with the bar taking three months to be completed.

Go along and take a look – if you dare!