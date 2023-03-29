Video: A round-up of today's Doncaster news headlines with Darren Burke
Here are some of the main stories which have been making the headlines in Doncaster today.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:51 BST
The bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion after a live grenade was found at a Doncaster house. Full details HERE
A woman, 80 was horrified after finding a human nail inside a cake from a Doncaster supermarket. Click HERE
And a butcher divides opinion with a video holding a live lamb and telling the animal ‘you'll be a chop soon.’ Details and video HERE