Vendors wanted for summer farmers' market at popular Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 14:47 BST
Vendors and crafters are being sought for a summer farmers’ market at a popular Doncaster city centre pub.

The Salutation on South Parade is calling on creators and growers to join the event which will take place on June 22.

From fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts, crochet, glass and ceramics you can book your table with just a £20 deposit to secure.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm.

Contact the pub for more details and to book a place.

