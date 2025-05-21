Vendors wanted for summer farmers' market at popular Doncaster pub

Vendors and crafters are being sought for a summer farmers’ market at a popular Doncaster city centre pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salutation on South Parade is calling on creators and growers to join the event which will take place on June 22.

From fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts, crochet, glass and ceramics you can book your table with just a £20 deposit to secure.

The event will take place between noon and 4pm.

Contact the pub for more details and to book a place.