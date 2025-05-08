In Doncaster city centre, civic dignataries including newly elected mayor Ros Jones, gathered on the steps of the Mansion House for a short service to mark the end of World War Two on this day in 1945.
Elsewhere across the city, events have been held in recent days, including picnics, memorial ceremonies and other commemorations to mark that victorious day eight decades ago.
91-year old Phillip Scowcroft, a resident at Doncaster’s Dunniwood Lodge, laid a wreath of remembrance at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum in Lakeside.
Staff at the care home dressed up as soldiers, Land Girls, and pilots to mark the occasion.
