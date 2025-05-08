Phillip Scowcroft, 91, a resident at Doncaster's Dunniwood Lodge, visited the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum to lay a wreath in memory of the fallen.Phillip Scowcroft, 91, a resident at Doncaster's Dunniwood Lodge, visited the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum to lay a wreath in memory of the fallen.
VE Day 80 photos: How Doncaster marked end of WW2 anniversary

By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2025, 13:20 BST
People across Doncaster have come together for a variety of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

In Doncaster city centre, civic dignataries including newly elected mayor Ros Jones, gathered on the steps of the Mansion House for a short service to mark the end of World War Two on this day in 1945.

Elsewhere across the city, events have been held in recent days, including picnics, memorial ceremonies and other commemorations to mark that victorious day eight decades ago.

91-year old Phillip Scowcroft, a resident at Doncaster’s Dunniwood Lodge, laid a wreath of remembrance at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum in Lakeside.

Staff at the care home dressed up as soldiers, Land Girls, and pilots to mark the occasion.

Sprotbrough has been decked out in decorations for VE Day.

Sprotbrough has been decked out in decorations for VE Day. Photo: National World

Doncaster on VE Day in 1945 - this group of children were pictured in Welbeck Street as World War Two in Europe came to an end.

Doncaster on VE Day in 1945 - this group of children were pictured in Welbeck Street as World War Two in Europe came to an end. Photo: National World

Mexborough hosted a street party at the weekend.

Mexborough hosted a street party at the weekend. Photo: National World

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: National World

