VE Day 80: Fire beacons and Mansion House lit red, white and blue for commemoration

Across the borough, people came together to mark eight years since the end of World War Two in Europe, with a number of beacons being lit in towns and villages.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “A special evening attending the beacon lighting in both Armthorpe and Tickhill to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"A time for me personally to remember my lovely grandad who fought in the Navy during the Second World War.

“Thanks to Tickhill Town Council and Armthorpe Parish Council and Community Centre for putting tonight’s events together.”

Meanwhile, in the city centre, the Mansion House was lit up in the colours of the Union flag to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, civic dignataries gathered on the building’s steps to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

1 . VE Day 80 in Doncaster A beacon was lit in Armthorpe for VE Day. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . VE Day 80 in Doncaster The Mansion House glowed in red, white and blue. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . VE Day 80 in Doncaster Doncaster MP Sally Jameson attended a beacon lighting in Tickhill. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . VE Day 80 in Doncaster Epworth was another town where a beacon was lit for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: National World Photo Sales