VE Day 80: Fire beacons and Mansion House lit red, white and blue for commemoration

By Darren Burke
Published 9th May 2025, 09:35 BST
Doncaster joined in nationwide commemorations of the 80th anniversary of VE Day with beacons being lit across the city and the Mansion House illuminated in red, white and blue.

Across the borough, people came together to mark eight years since the end of World War Two in Europe, with a number of beacons being lit in towns and villages.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “A special evening attending the beacon lighting in both Armthorpe and Tickhill to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"A time for me personally to remember my lovely grandad who fought in the Navy during the Second World War.

“Thanks to Tickhill Town Council and Armthorpe Parish Council and Community Centre for putting tonight’s events together.”

Meanwhile, in the city centre, the Mansion House was lit up in the colours of the Union flag to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, civic dignataries gathered on the building’s steps to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

A beacon was lit in Armthorpe for VE Day.

1. VE Day 80 in Doncaster

A beacon was lit in Armthorpe for VE Day. Photo: National World

The Mansion House glowed in red, white and blue.

2. VE Day 80 in Doncaster

The Mansion House glowed in red, white and blue. Photo: National World

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson attended a beacon lighting in Tickhill.

3. VE Day 80 in Doncaster

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson attended a beacon lighting in Tickhill. Photo: National World

Epworth was another town where a beacon was lit for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

4. VE Day 80 in Doncaster

Epworth was another town where a beacon was lit for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: National World

