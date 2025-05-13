VE Day 80: Doncaster women mark anniversary with wartime songs and food

A group of Doncaster women got into the wartime spirit to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day – with costumes, World War Two songs and even 1940s food.

Arksey Ladies Group hosted their VE Day party, helped by a grant from Well Doncaster.

All the ladies came in wartime dress and guests tucked into Woolton Pie – a pastry dish of vegetables, often served during rationing in World War Two because of a lack of meat.

There was also a buffet supper with a cake iced in the design of a Union flag and celebration buns.

Arksey Ladies Group marked VE Day with some wartime memories.

And wartime favourites The Andrews Sisters also made an appearance – well almost.

It was Arksey’s own Wheeler sisters who took to the stage, singing wartime songs from the era.