VE Day 80: Doncaster women mark anniversary with wartime songs and food
Arksey Ladies Group hosted their VE Day party, helped by a grant from Well Doncaster.
All the ladies came in wartime dress and guests tucked into Woolton Pie – a pastry dish of vegetables, often served during rationing in World War Two because of a lack of meat.
There was also a buffet supper with a cake iced in the design of a Union flag and celebration buns.
And wartime favourites The Andrews Sisters also made an appearance – well almost.
It was Arksey’s own Wheeler sisters who took to the stage, singing wartime songs from the era.
The event was part of a string of celebrations and events across Doncaster to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which included commemoration services, beacon lighting and picnics.