VE Day 80: Doncaster women mark anniversary with wartime songs and food

By Darren Burke
Published 13th May 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 11:26 BST
A group of Doncaster women got into the wartime spirit to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day – with costumes, World War Two songs and even 1940s food.

Arksey Ladies Group hosted their VE Day party, helped by a grant from Well Doncaster.

All the ladies came in wartime dress and guests tucked into Woolton Pie – a pastry dish of vegetables, often served during rationing in World War Two because of a lack of meat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a buffet supper with a cake iced in the design of a Union flag and celebration buns.

Arksey Ladies Group marked VE Day with some wartime memories.placeholder image
Arksey Ladies Group marked VE Day with some wartime memories.

And wartime favourites The Andrews Sisters also made an appearance – well almost.

It was Arksey’s own Wheeler sisters who took to the stage, singing wartime songs from the era.

The event was part of a string of celebrations and events across Doncaster to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which included commemoration services, beacon lighting and picnics.

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice