VE Day 80: Council outlines plans for Doncaster celebrations

City of Doncaster Council has unveiled a number of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

May 8 1945 was the date Victory in Europe in World War Two was announced – and commemorations and celebrations are being held all over the country 80 years on.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Join us as Doncaster celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“There’s plenty going on across Doncaster.”

Events will include The Big Lunch on 5 May.

A spokesperson said: “Join us on Bank Holiday Monday for family-friendly fun including 1940s themed entertainment and other attractions.”

The event will take place in the Market Square and forms part of the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.

A spokesperson said: “We will be holding a Big Lunch in the Market Square with the option to bring your own picnic or sample some on the fabulous food available from the Delicious Doncaster food vendors or other delicious options from our City Centre and Wool Market businesses – picnic tables will be available for use.

“This is a chance to reflect and celebrate what’s remarkable about our communities and the people around us today and to remember that ordinary people can do extraordinary things when we work together, so bring the family along or join friends for a day filled with entertainment and activities.”

On VE Day itself, a formal observance will include the city’s Town Crier reading the proclamation at 8am, a tribute from the Civic Mayor at 11am and a piper performing on the steps of Doncaster Mansion House at noon.