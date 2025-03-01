Valiant Doncaster darts player Beau Greaves loses at the 'cool hands' of Luke Humphries after a fabulous effort in UK Open

Valiant Doncaster dart player Beau Greaves lost at the 'cool hands' of Luke Humphries after a fabulous effort in the UK Open at Butlins in Minehead yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beau Greaves produced an impressive display to give Luke Humphries a scare before the former world champion progressed into the fifth round with a 10-7 victory.

In a battle between the two number one players in the men and women’s game, Greaves opened up a 7-5 advantage when Humphries missed a string of doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge upset in the ‘FA Cup of darts’ appeared on the cards, but Humphries fought back to win five consecutive legs to go through before he urged Greaves to accept the joint-adulation of the crowd following a high-quality encounter.

The brilliant Beau Greaves from Doncaster.

Greaves produced six 180s and three ton plus finishes alongside a highest checkout of 126 to earn praise from Humphries.

Humphries told ITV Four: “She belongs in big-time darts. She is obviously a massive advocate of the ladies game. The ladies game has grown massively and it is because of her, but she belongs in this environment.

“She really did test me there and if we were in a Premier League game, she would have beat me. She just needs to give herself time. Maybe five years, I think she’ll be in the Premier League and I think she is probably a top-64 player in the world right now, but I don’t want to put pressure on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let her keep doing what she’s doing and the next few years she will find she has got the level that can match me, Luke (Littler) and Michael (van Gerwen) so she has a massive future ahead of her.

“She is still very young but if you can test me and I didn’t play too bad there, it shows she has got the big-time darts and over the next few years I am sure I will be sharing the stage with her a lot.”

Greaves, aged 21, won three matches in Friday’s afternoon session, which included a 6-2 success over Mickey Mansell, to earn a plum fourth-round tie against Humphries where she was proud of her efforts.