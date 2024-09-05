"Utter carnage": Doncaster school responds over first day back wrong shoes row

Furious parents have blasted at a Doncaster school – describing scenes of “utter carnage” on the first day back after scores of students were found to be wearing the wrong type of shoes.

Pupils at Outwood Academy Danum in Armthorpe Road were reportedly subjected to a uniform check – with those flouting the rules on shoes in the school’s uniform policy handed pumps to wear.

Parents have reacted with fury over the rules, with one saying: “Since when does footwear impact education and learning ability?”

But the school has defended the rules, which are set out in detail on the Outwood Academy website.

A school spokesperson said: "We ask that all students wear their uniform as outlined by the uniform policy, and wear it with pride.

"As stated in the policy, only plain black shoes are allowed to be worn and shoes should be free from embellishments and decorations.

"The policy has not changed in any way and has been available to all parents and carers to consult over the summer. It is designed to be fair, equal and affordable to all families.

"Students arriving at school in incorrect uniform will be supported by the loaning of items from the school. Parents will be informed that this has taken place so they can assist with ensuring the correct uniform is worn in future."

One parent fumed: “They were lining all the kids up for a uniform check and handing out pumps if footwear wasn't correct. The village is fuming and rightly so!”

Another said: “Absolute utter carnage at Outwood. School starts at 8.20 and there (sic) were still queuing at 9am to have there (sic) school shoes examined.

“90% of the shoes do not comply with the current uniform policy.

“Pumps have been issued but they’ve now run out and half the school still waiting on the next move.

“40 minutes of there (sic) education missed already on the first day back.”

The school’s policy states: “Only plain black shoes are allowed to be worn with the uniform. The shoes should be free from embellishments and decorations.

"No trainer-like shoes, boots, pumps or canvas shoes (including 'Vans') will be allowed. Heels should be no higher than 2.5cm/1 inch.”