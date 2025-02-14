Urine and fruit flies: Prisoner blasts "inhumane" conditions of Doncaster police cells

A prisoner has blasted the “inhumane” conditions of police cells in Doncaster – saying they are infested with fruit flies and littered with left over food and urine.

The inmate, who was recently detained in the custody suite at the police station in College Road, also hit out at eating arrangements for those detained – and claims prionsers were refused drinks for “taking the mickey.”

But South Yorkshire Police has defended itself against the accusations and said cells are “safe and hygenic” and that detainees are treated “humanely.”

The detainee said: “I am heavily ashamed – I was recently held and remanded into police custody and the way human beings the same as police officers are being treated is unbelievable.

"Unclean cells with urine and past food still remaining, insects and numerous fruit flies in places they should not be.

"But the biggest and most serious matter is how they now limit your food and water consumption.

“The microwave meals served to an individual contain between 15 and 22 grams of protein.

"To put this into perspective, if you ate three of the maximum protein intake meals everyday that would be 68 grams of protein.

"Given there are also cereal bars provided, of which I was limited to four a day, this is an intake of around 30g of protein.

“For a person to maintain the bodily muscle mass, they must consume at least as many grams as their body weight in pounds.

“These are a few of the less serious matters I saw going on within three days.

"I believe action is needed as this cannot go on, it is inhumane.

"I also had restricted sleep and warmth and witnessed people being refused drinks as they were seen as “taking the mickey.”

"One individual was also refused a shower.

“Unfortunately the world we now live in is a jungle but when criminals or someone who is just suspected to be are treated like this, the saying goes if you are treated like an animal what stops us acting like one?”

South Yorkshire Police spokesperson John Mallows, Custody Chief Inspector, said: “Our custody suites across the force are maintained in line with national guidelines, ensuring they are safe and hygienic.

“The cells are cleaned on a regular basis, and we treat all detainees humanely.

“We provide regular, though not unlimited, meals for those in police custody.

"Police custody serves as a safe place to hold those who have been arrested on suspicion of an offence, with full consideration of their welfare in mind."