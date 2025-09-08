Urgent £6,000 appeal launched for life-saving surgery for Doncaster cat

An animal rescue charity has launched an urgent £6,000 appeal for a Doncaster cat badly injured after being hit by a car, calling for funds for her life saving surgery, otherwise she will have to be put to sleep.

Tiana suffered a shattered pelvis after being hit earlier this year – and has already undergone a £2,000 operation.

But the surgery has failed and Doncaster animal charity Chirpy’s Allies, which has been looking after the animal, has now launched a desperate bid to save her.

You can donate to the funding page HERE

A spokesperson said: “She desperately needs our help again. I can’t quite believe I’m writing this.

“We need to raise £5-6k. This is a huge ask. It might not even be possible but we have one week to try and I’m sure as hell not giving up without trying.

“Tiana doesn’t deserve to be let down ever again.”

“She was left for dead and signed over by her owners to our rescue. We paid just short of £2k to have her operated on around eight weeks ago.

“Our gorgeous little Tiana has been in foster since her original surgery with our vet nurse Erika. Erika is simply incredible, Tiana has received the best care ever, by the book, following every piece of advice from the surgeon.

“Sadly her surgery has failed. This means she needs further surgery or euthanasia. Its that simple.”

“In all honesty we were opting for euthanasia until Tuesday. I went to see her Tuesday to say goodbye and I could see the life in her face. In her heart. In her personality.

“So instead of euthanasia we got some other opinions from referral vets, and we’ve been advised that she is the perfect candidate for surgery. It’s complex but she can survive this.

“She will need two operations though.

“She is currently unable to pass faeces because of the bone pinching the opening to her rectum, so she will first need surgery to empty her colon. This is a more simple surgery that our own brilliant vet can do.

“The second surgery will be to fix her broken pelvis. She will need a CT before her surgery and this surgery is estimated to be around £5k. This is reduced from £9-12k due to us being a rescue.

“Some people might disagree with our decision to try and raise this money for her. I understand why some people might disagree, but we as a rescue, and with our wonderful vets support have made this decision.

“Tiana has a full life to live, she is the most beautiful, sweet little girl… we have got to try and help her. I can’t give up just based on finances.

“If you could all meet Tiana I know you’d be feeling the same way I am, and you’d be desperately fundraising too… please, please share. Donate even if it’s £1. I don’t want to have to let her go purely based on funds

You can donate via

Bank transfer: Chirpys Allies

Sort code: 30-99-50

Account number: 59913363