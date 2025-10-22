Urgent appeal to safeguard Doncaster Vulcan raises more than £35,000

An urgent appeal to safeguard Doncaster’s iconic Vulcan bomber has seen more than £35,000 in donations flood in – but bosses say more cash is needed.

Bosses at the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, which cares for Vulcan XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, have thanked supporters for the cash boost, which has seen £35,670 raised in a matter of days.

The charity has confirmed the amount donated in less than two weeks and reported that they have also received £35,000 in matched funding from private donors.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust said: “The support has been fantastic. It is making a real difference in helping us keep XH558 safe during this critical period.

"However, we still have a way to go to secure her protection over the next 12 months.”

The Trust’s last emergency appeal was in 2016–17, when they were required to vacate Hangar 3 and make staff redundancies. Their core business model was destroyed, losing potential seven-day access for visitors, events venue and a physical shop.

For more than eight years since, they’ve sustained the charity through creative initiatives like ‘Names’ campaigns, which allow supporters to place their names on XH558 in return for donations.

Like most charities, Vulcan to the Sky Trust relies on the generous support of the British public to achieve its charitable objects.

Marc added: “Since having to leave Hangar 3, we’ve weathered a storm of challenges. The complete loss of event income, shop sales and public tours hit hard.

“This combined with the devastating impact of the pandemic, tested our resilience.

"The more recent suspension of XH558’s popular engine ground runs has further impacted income, placing the charity under serious financial strain. Over the time that we have not been able to carry out this activity we have lost £230k of income.

“We are working hard towards resuming engine ground runs, events that both excite visitors and provide essential engine maintenance. Positive discussions are ongoing with FlyDoncaster, and we’re cautiously optimistic that these popular events can return early in 2026.

“We remain hopeful that, with a strong response to our appeal, continued cost-saving efforts, a successful Christmas season in our online store, and the return of engine runs in the new year, we can continue supporting XH558 for the foreseeable future.

“We’re also positively sure that without urgent funding now, her future is at risk. Every contribution is vital to ensuring XH558 continues to receive the protection and care she so rightly deserves.”

For further information about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust visit www.vulcantothesky.org