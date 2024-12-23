Urgent appeal issued after Doncaster mum goes missing in Tenerife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal has been issued to find a Doncaster mum who has gone missing in Tenerife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

36-year-old British tourist Abbie Hulse, who comes from Mexborough, was last seen on Saturday 21 December at around 10.30pm in Playa Las Americas.

According to a post shared on the island, she was with her son, but they lost sight of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was earlier at Waxy O'Shea’s Irish bar but left to head towards Veronica's in Playa Las Americas, it said.

Abbie Hulse has been reported missing in Tenerife.

It added: “Abbie is on holiday for a week, staying in Fanabe with her parents and her four children.

“She called her family at 2.30pm on Sunday 22 December to say she would be home soon. The call cut off and the family have since been unable to contact her.

“She was wearing leopard print flared trousers and a black crop top - her hair is now shorter than in the photos.

If anyone has been in contact with Abbie or seen her, contact [email protected]