Upset residents demand action over overgrown wasteland near Doncaster park

Upset residents of a Doncaster housing estate have called for action over an overgrown patch of wasteland behind an abandoned club spilling onto a local park.

A jungle of thick brambles and weeds has plagued people living near to the park in Clay Lane for several decades – and residents want the patch cleared up so the area can be used to create a community garden.

The land, behind the former Clay Lane Club on Shackleton Road on the estate, belongs to St Leger Homes – and residents have called on the organisation to get behind the clean-up campaign.

A spokesperson for Friends of Clay Lane, the campaign group set up to improve the post-war estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe said: “We've been working on trying to get St Leger Homes to sort out the land at the rear of the club after years of them not actually knowing it's their property and leaving it abandoned.

The overgrown wasteland overshadows the play park in Clay Lane.

“We've hit a wall and are hoping to get a better idea of how the rear of the club might affect you, especially if your house backs onto it.

“From our point of view, it being beside the play park and causing brambles to grow into the play park isn't a good start but please let us know if your affected at all by the land in it's current state.”

The massively overgrown area is strewn with rubbish and rats and is a magnet for anti social behaviour.

The group say they have been met with “dead end after dead end” over the land and fuming residents are also calling for action.

One said: “The whole debacle regarding the club is a continuous farce in which all who should take responsibility pass the buck.

"If just one member of Doncaster planning services or Doncaster environmental services plus St.Leger Homes had to look out of my windows and see the derelict, disgusting, monstrosity that used to be a social club they'd have done something immediately after the fires or the rats or the danger of kids playing on such a dangerous site.

"But we're a council estate that's long been under funded, under cared for and under heard.”

Another said: “Clay Lane has never been a priority for the powers that be, end of.

"No matter what the issue we just don't matter to Doncaster Council or St Leger Homes.

"The issue should have been sorted years ago. Instead it's been allowed to rot.”

Another shared: “My garden backs on to the club car park and I now cant get out of my back gates for all the overgrowth of brambles and god knows what else.

“Each year its getting thicker and harder to cut back. It’s an absolute disgrace . If it was growing out of my garden I’d most certainly have the council on my back for having a overgrown garden and be told to sort it out.”

And another shared: “I back onto it and it’s an eyesore - the trees and bushes grow over our fence and I cannot cut them back enough. It’s getting to be a joke now.”