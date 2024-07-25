Upset couple demand £900 refund as 'diabolical' Doncaster catering firm wrecks wedding day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An upset newly married Doncaster couple say they are chasing a city catering firm for a £900 refund after “diabolical” service wrecked their wedding day.

Dean and Tracey Small say they are still waiting for Doncaster catering company The Tattooed Goose to hand back the cash – despite numerous promises since they tied the knot last month.

The pair say their reception, which was held at a Doncaster city centre pub, descended into chaos after staff from the outside catering firm turned up late, ran out of food, served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs – and even had to rush out and buy gravy granules for guests’ carvery meals after running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

Dean and Tracey Small say their wedding day was wrecked by "diabolical" catering, which they compared to a prison canteen with food served out of plastic boxes.

Dean, 57 and Tracey, 58 of Intake said: “After a long message of complaint, Tattooed Goose at first could not even bring themselves to apologise, they just tried to blame the venue.

“With multiple messages back and forth, they promised to reimburse the money paid for the diabolical service, but four weeks on, have not upheld that, with numerous broken promises of when they will do it.”

The couple say they were quoted £12 a head for a carvery lunch and £7 a head for buffet for nearly 50 guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They paid a £100 deposit a year in advance and the remaining balance of £793 – a total of £893 – about four weeks before the wedding.

Said Mr and Mrs Small: “They promised to attend the venue all day and be present before everyone arrived to set up and serve a Sunday carvery for 47 people, including some chicken nuggets and chips for the children as well as later providing a traditional buffet.

“There was no sign of them when guests arrived, turning up an hour and a half later when the bride chased them up.

"We were served sub standard, overcooked, cold food out of plastic tubs after having to get the venue to find some plates and cutlery.

"And there was no different food for children as promised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Worst of all was that although only 43 of the planned 47 guests were present and Tattooed Goose dished up the food like a prison canteen, they embarrassingly ran out of food, for which seven people actually didn’t get to eat.”

“Most laughable was them running to the shop to buy Bisto gravy when they ran out of that.

“They then vanished, leaving the groom to hear from the event manager about the mess they had left in the kitchen.

“They did return later, not with the buffet as agreed, but some grazing platter that they just dumped and then promptly left, which again didn’t even feed half of the people there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Guests again had to ask the event manger for plates and cutlery and the mess was left for the staff of the venue to clean up.”

The couple say they were approached later by the pub manager and added: “He apologised for the catering, even though it was not their fault. He said they would never allow Tattooed Goose in their venue again or recommend them. The manager there was lovely.”

In response a spokesperson for Tattooed Goose said: “We cooked a Sunday lunch for a wedding.

"We have done Sunday lunches everywhere and we believed we had a hot plate to work with but when we got to the venue, it was a bain marie, not hot lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We managed to get the lunches out. We were made aware of the complaint and have offered to return the money back for the event in full.

"We do weddings every week and have done for a decade - there was just a break down in communications with the venue.

"We met the couple at the venue a year ago and arranged everything with the then manager, but they had a change of manager and he wasn't even aware that the event was booked, not blaming the venue, it had all just been arranged with the previous manager.

"We've accepted responsibility and are returning the paid fee in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are ten years old – we’ve done a lot of weddings and other than when the owner had a heart attack, we’ve maintained a high standard and have given a lot back the community and charity, they were a lovely couple and I’m gutted that they were let down.”

Added Mr and Mrs Small: “He said he had dealt with them before and he promised to be there early on the Saturday to make sure it was all set up.