Upset as Doncaster Open All Hours suburb dubbed as "fictional" by fan site
The corner shop comedy, starring Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason, was filmed at a converted hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby during the 1970s and 80s, with the cameras returning for a revamped follow up series Still Open All Hours in the 2010s.
But a post on a Facebook page, Vintage London Memories, discussing the much-loved show sparked upset when it described Balby itself as fictional.
The post read: “In the British sitcom Open All Hours, the shop itself is as much a character as the people who inhabit it. Set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Balby, the shop, run by the miserly yet endearing Arkwright, is a quintessential corner shop typical of its era. With its cluttered shelves and old-fashioned charm, it serves as the heart of the community where locals gather for their daily needs.”
Balby residents blasted back at the post.
One said: “Hahaha Balby is definitely a real place,” while another added: “Nothing fictional about it. Anything north of London they haven’t a clue.”
Another fumed: “Balby isn't a fictional place - it actually exists !!! Get your facts right !!”
While another shared: “Doubly wrong. Balby is real.
“It isn’t a town. It’s a suburb of what was, at the time, the town of Doncaster.
“How can they things so wrong?”
Another joked: “All these people trying to pretend Balby is a real place. We're not stupid, next thing you'll be trying to convince us Narnia and Tickhill are real places!
“What an insult to Balbarians,” posted another.
The show originally ran across four series from 1976 to 1985, focusing on miserly shopkeeping Arkwright (Ronnie Barker) and his put upon errand boy nephew Granville, played by Sir David Jason.
In 2013, a sequel was created, showing Granville still running the shop alongside his son Leroy (James Baxter) and ran for six series and Christmas special before being cancelled.
