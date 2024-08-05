Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family and friends are frantically searching for the whereabouts of missing Ella (pictured) who was last seen in the Cantley/Bessacarr over two days ago.

Ella lives in Intake but goes to school in Cantley so it is believed she may be with friends in that area.One of her uncles Jordan Bartliff said: “She was apparently seen on the bus to Bessacarr so hoping someone's seen her as she's still not home or had contact with her parents.”

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.