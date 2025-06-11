UPDATE: Appeal launched to find missing Doncaster 14-year-old boy

Update: Brandon has now been found safe and well.

Police have launched an appeal to find a 14-year-old boy missing from Doncaster.

The teenager, named only as Brandon, was reported missing on Friday (6 June) in Doncaster and was reported to have been seen on Sunday (8 June) in Barnsley.

Police are now calling for help from the public to track him down.

He is described as a white teenage boy, 5ft 9in tall, with short blonde hair, and broad build. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Brandon's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 779 of 6 June 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here through the website at https://orlo.uk/w1Knk