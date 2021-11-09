Up and coming Doncaster artist will host her first solo exhibition after working on the new mural in the town centre

Painter Natasha Clarke will be hosting a solo exhibition at The Gallery Gate on Scot Lane.

Kim Farr, artist and gallery owner, said: “We are pleased to announce that the gallery has teamed up with local artist and curator Natasha Clarke.

“This will be the gallery’s and Natasha’s first ever solo show.

“A memorable milestone for Natasha, we are thrilled to host her event in her hometown too.”

Natasha recently completed an MA in Curated Practices and is well known for her work on the large mural opposite the Interchange.

She assisted Nomad Clan in creating a Doncaster heritage themed art piece that has quickly become beloved amongst residents.

“Visitors to the gallery will be able to see fresh new artwork from one of Doncaster’s rising stars,” Kim said.

“Natasha’s creative practice often highlights themes around identity politics and dual heritage.

“Her works mostly reflect her own ethnicity of Black Caribbean and White British, along with the experiences of growing up in two different cultures.

“Black female beauty and power has been a common thread in Natasha’s portrait pieces.”

The exhibition titled ‘A Journey of Self’ looks at the artist's personal development as a young, female, bi-racial, working class, Doncaster artist and curator.

The show will launch with an opening party on November 20 at 5pm.

There will be food, drinks, live music and of course art.

It will remain open until December 4.