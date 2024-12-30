Unsung hero honoured for his services to wildlife protection in HM The King’s New Year 2025 Honours List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ninety five people from Yorkshire and Humberside have received honours in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025, published today by the Cabinet Office.

This year’s recipients, including from Crowle, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised.

The List ensures that people from underrepresented communities and a wide variety of types of work are rewarded, to celebrate the fantastic contribution of people throughout the country.

Recipients from Yorkshire and Humberside make up eight per cent of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.

Seventy-one-year old Robert Adams from Crowle has been honoured with the British Empire Medal or BEM for services to Local Wildlife Protection. In the vibrant landscape of Spurn Peninsula, his transformative leadership has left an indelible mark on the Spurn Bird Observatory Trust (SBOT).

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, you can nominate them at https://www.gov.uk/honours.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.

“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.

“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

“Joining the committee in June 2010 and serving initially as Vice Chairman from 2012 and then as Chairperson from 2014, his visionary stewardship has propelled SBOT to unprecedented heights of success.

“Under his chairmanship, SBOT has flourished, raising the profile of ornithology, not just at Spurn but around the UK.

“His enterprising spirit and resourcefulness have been instrumental in expanding SBOT's infrastructure, delivering affordable accommodation for

visiting naturalists.

“Through innovative initiatives like the Young Professional Exchange scheme, he has facilitated knowledge exchange and collaboration, raised Spurn’s profile, and enriched the global ornithological community.”