Unique exhibition train to visit Doncaster as part of Railway 200 celebrations.

Railway 200 is a year-long nationwide partnership-led campaign to celebrate 200 years of the modern railway and to inspire a new generation to consider a career in a variety of rail related occupations.

As part of the celebrations, City of Doncaster Council and partners will host the travelling exhibition train, named Inspiration, on the weekend of 16 and 17 August 2025 at Freightliner Railport, with tickets becoming available this Monday 19 May.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted that Doncaster will welcome this very special exhibition train this summer.

“Our city has such a proud history of the railway industry so it is fitting that we can share in the national celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway. I hope many people, young and old, get the opportunity to come along to this event to reflect on our past and become inspired about what the future of rail travel can bring.”

The exhibition train will be visiting 60 locations across the country and will comprise four eye-catching carriages.

Visitors will get the chance to test their engineering skills with hands-on exhibits and there will also be a ‘Your Railway Future’ carriage which showcases some of the more hidden roles in rail.

As well as the exhibition train, there will also be a number of other attractions at the Freightliner site on Decoy Bank. These include fun-fair rides, food and souvenir stalls and other rail and travel related activities.

This event is free to attend with tickets becoming available from 10am Monday 19 May at the following website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doncaster-railway-200-celebration-event-tickets-1349764113799?aff=oddtdtcreator (this link will go live on Monday).

Tickets are limited and will be available on a first come first served basis. There is a booking fee to secure the tickets.

To find out more about the other rail events taking place in Doncaster this year visit www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/railway-200