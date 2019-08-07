Unfolding Doncaster town centre incident is 'road traffic collision'
An unfolding incident in Doncaster town centre is a road traffic collision.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 13:58
Pictures emerged of several police officers and at least one police car in Printing Office Street near the junction with Priory Place at about 11am this morning.
The area was also reportedly seal off.
South Yorkshire Police has not issued any details yet but Doncaster Council tweeted that the incident is a road traffic collision’.
The authority added the road is ‘likely to remain closed to vehicles for the remainder of the day’.
Police are at the scene at the moment and directing traffic to alternate routes.