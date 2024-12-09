Under threat Doncaster scare park commended at glittering awards ceremony

An under threat Doncaster scare attraction which draws in thousands of visitors every Halloween has been commended at a glittering awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, Owston, terrifies visitors of all ages with a series of live action games and adventures featuring a string of blood-curdling attractions and a string of live actors.

The future of the attraction is under threat following a recent planning row with City of Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But staff shrugged off their worries when DFF was named as one of the contenders in the Event of the Year category at the Yorkshire Post Yorkshire Tourism Awards 2024, held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Doncaster Fear Factory was commended at the awards ceremony.

A DFF spokesperson said: “While we didn’t take home the award, we’re incredibly proud to have been recognised alongside some of the best events in the region.

"A huge congratulations to York Pride on their well-deserved win, and to all the other amazing nominees and winners who are helping to make Yorkshire such a vibrant and exciting place to visit.

"Thank you to our incredible team and loyal supporters – this recognition is all thanks to you. Here's to continuing to create unforgettable experiences and aiming even higher next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards celebrated the very best of our region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses which attract tourists to “God’s Own Country”.

In October, owner Laurie Murray said the park’s future was under threat – and urged members of the public to join the fight to keep the venture up and running.

In an emotional Facebook post Laurie said: “I’m sure many of you will not know me but I started Doncaster Fear Factory when I was just 18 years old, right in my back garden in Skellow.

"Over the years, thanks to the incredible support from Doncaster and the surrounding communities, it has grown into something truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recently, I’ve seen some posts about this potentially being the last year of Doncaster Fear Factory, and while it’s not entirely true, there is some cause for concern.

"Doncaster Council and external consultants are hesitant to grant us permanent planning permission at Thornhurst, which could affect our future.

“It would be heartbreaking for this to be our final year, as we’ve welcomed thousands of visitors, boosted local tourism, and brought money into the area for the past seven years—without a single complaint.”

Earlier this year, the park was named as one of Britain’s best, triumphing at the Scare Industry Awards in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, one angry mum went viral, blasting the attraction as “too scary” and demanding a refund becausde her son was so traumatised, telling bosses he was sleeping in his parents’ bed “putting strain on their relationship.”

Added Laurie: “Your support could make all the difference. Thank you, as always, for standing by us. Let’s hope this isn’t the end.”

Since its arrival in Doncaster several years, ago Doncaster Fear Factory has gone from strength to strength each autumn, updating its attractions with fresh actors and scenarios each year.