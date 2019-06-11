Unbelievable! Sheffield United ace Chris Kamara lands acting role in Emmerdale

Former Sheffield United star turned TV pundit and presenter Chris Kamara has landed himself an unbelievable new job – as a star of ITV soap Emmerdale.

The presenter, known for his 'unbelievable Jeff!’ catchphrase, has signed up for a cameo role in the popular show and will appear in ‘a couple’ of episodes, according to show bosses.

Chris Kamara in his Sheffield United days.

The 61-year-old, who played for the Blades between 1992 and 1994, will portray a manager for a local football team who are playing against the Emmerdale team.

Official Emmerdale literature says, 'A big village football match sees the villagers’ competitiveness put to the test, especially when Doug played by Duncan Preston and Jimmy played by Nick Miles hear who the opposition manager is...'

Chris himself said of his new role, "I watch Emmerdale with my wife and my son, in fact my son is a massive Emmerdale fan so if I was coming down, they had to come too.

“It was a great day and I loved it! I essentially got to play myself and not a character, but hopefully that'll be the next thing along the line."

The episodes starring the Ninja Warrior host and Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter are set to air in the coming weeks.