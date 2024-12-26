Ultimate Ladies Night: Rauncy male strip show returning to Doncaster in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A raunchy male strip show is returning to Doncaster in 2025 after proving a smash hit with its audience.

Ultimate Ladies Night came to Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club before Christmas – and bosses have announced the show will return in the New Year.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster, you were absolutely amazing – a massive thank you to all, we will see you again very soon.”

“We will be returning to Doncaster on March 29 with early bird tickets now on sale via the website.

"Both general admission tickets can be purchased directly from the venue.

"We will be bringing a huge show featuring six – yes, that’s right – six hot male entertainers, death defying circus acts plus a hilarious draq queen host in our new show ‘Unchained’ so get booking.”

Tickets for the new 2025 show are avaiable now from the website which can be found HERE