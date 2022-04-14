Ukraine: Doncaster's Tickhill District Lions club sends £10,000 aid to war zone

Tickhill and District Lions have also contributed £10,000 to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Serenity Suite Appeal as members support both local and international causes.

A spokesman said: “The Lions speedily reacted to the events in Ukraine to mobilise its group of volunteers to fundraise to support the displaced refugees.

"The Tickhill and District Lions have sent over £10,000 to its partners in Poland, Romania and other nearby countries.

"This sum was raised through collections at Herons, Asda, Lidl, Tesco and Co-op in Harworth, Rossington, Balby and Tickhill High Street.”

The Lions also received funds from local schools including Ridgewood School who raised over £2,000 in a non-uniform day, and other local clubs such as Northgate Pre-School and Wilsic Road Day Nursery.

Meanwhile, the cash for The Serenity Suite will support families who suffer the pain and trauma of losing a little one. It will be a self-contained and soundproofed environment, equipped with a kitchen and bathroom, as well as having soft furnishings and lightings, all of which, it is hoped, will help support families during a highly sensitive time.

In total, the appeal seeks to raise £150,000, and the Lions have pledged to continue to make the appeal its nominated partner in future fundraising events such as the Rossington Classic Car Show on Sunday 12 June at the Welfare Sports Ground.

The spokesman added: “Tickhill and District Lions are only able to make these donations thanks to the incredible generosity of the people within the district. The Lions will continue to provide support to needy local, national and international causes.

If you can support the Lions’ work through becoming a member or making a financial contribution, please visit local-lions.org to find out more.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Doncaster has rallied around with thousands of items of aid sent across to the war torn country and neighbouring areas.