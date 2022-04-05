Ukraine: Doncaster slimmers pile on the pounds to raise cash for war victims

Members of Slimming World classes held at Balby Court held a fun race night, with the event raising nearly £700 for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Manager Dawn-Lisa Appleyard, who helped organise the event and who dressed as a jockey for the race night, said: “We are more than a weight loss group, we're a community of members who care for others.

Wednesday and Thursday class members donated prizes for a raffle which raised £676.

She added: “We also regularly donate to St John's food bank amongst other good causes. And in May we'll be taking part in our Cancer Research UK clothes throw from 9 May to 21 May when we ask members to donate clothes they've slimmed out of to CRUK.