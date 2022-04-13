Ukraine: Doncaster boy, 8, climbs Snowdon to help raise vital funds for the war torn country

So the Tickhill youngster looked for a challenge that would test him, but hopefully raise money at the same time.

He chose to climb Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales at an elevation of 1,085 metres (3,560 ft) above sea level, and the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.

And he completed his challenge earlier this month, managing the mammoth climb in just less than six and a half hours.

His mum Kayleigh Choppin said: “His brave efforts are all to raise money for the Ukraine crisis.

"Corey has struggled watching the news and feeling helpless so has decided to do something about it.

“It was scary near the top as the ice made it slippy but he crawled up the last bit.”

So far Corey's achievement has raised £950 for British-Ukrainian Aid. Well done Corey!

