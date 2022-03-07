Ukraine aid donations shipped to war zone as Doncaster donations flood in

Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road was the focus for a huge three day collection, with people driving from miles around to drop off supplies such as food, baby products and medical equipment to be sent out to the country following the deadly Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Doncaster fruit and veg supplier K D Davis and Sons has sent off the first of its weekly aid deliveries to help refugees fleeing the war while Doncaster gym Nuffield Health has also been parcelling up clothes and equipment to send to Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Centre said: “We can't thank the community of Doncaster and beyond enough for coming out in their droves this weekend, be it to donate, volunteer, fund-raise or lend a hand in countless ways.​

The Ukrainian club was swamped with donations.

“Special thanks must go to John McArthur and his team at McArthur Agriculture, without whose logistics and transportation, it would not have been possible. You're doing a terrific job.

“Everyone else who helped in their way, we will thank you properly in time but for now just know that it was very much appreciated.

“We will continue to support those in Ukraine however we can.”

Meanwhile, staff from KD Davis have used donations to buy 100 air beds, more than 70 sleeping bags and 100 first aid kits from Doncaster camping store Go Outdoors to take out to Ukraine.

K D Davis has purchased sleeping bags from Go Outdoors for Ukraine.

A fundraising concert at Doncaster’s Regent Hotel also raised cash while Doncaster gym Nuffield Health has also been innundated with supplies after employee Malwina Wojtalik sprung into action.

A spokesman said: “What a crazy week it’s been. We just want to say a huge well done to Malwina who was the one that got Nuffield involved with the Ukraine appeal!

“You are an inspiration and we think it’s amazing what you have achieved and such a wonderful thing to do! We all felt helpless in regards to the situation in the Ukraine but Malwina gave us the chance to help in the only way we know how.”

