Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris share update as newborn baby remains critically ill
Boxing champ Tyson Fury has updated fans on his newborn baby daughter after she was readmitted to intensive care.
The heavyweight boxing champion and his wife Paris, who hails from Doncaster, have been keeping supporters informed following their daughter Athena's birth on Sunday.
Tyson, 32, last night posted an adorable new photo and wrote: "Update for everyone. Athena is doing well and has had a stable day off ventilator.”
Thanking people for their support and best wishes he said: "Thanks to everyone for the prayers, still in ICU for now."
And he added: "Thanks to all the doctors and nurses. God bless you all."
He announced Athena's arrival with the message: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. Thanks. God is great."
The couple announced that Paris was pregnant in February and they revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.
The pair, who met and married in Doncaster in 2008, have six children.