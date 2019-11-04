Two years ago he was not even painting - now Doncaster artist is selling pictures for hundreds of pounds and appearing on TV art shows.

But now Doncaster warehouseman Richard Appleby is selling pictures for hundreds of pounds and appearing on TV art shows.

It has been a quick turnaround for the 48-year-old who has just been interviewed by TV personality Stephen Mangan and met the arts broadcast Joan Bakewell on the Sky Arts show Landscape Artist of the Year after being selected as a wildcard painter to be involved in an episode of the show.

He was filmed alongside the main eight artists on the programme when it filmed an edition next to the banks of the River Tyne, as he painted the waterfront landscape at Gateshead for an edition due to be screened on November 12.

Richard, aged 48, from Bessacarr, is self taught and does his painting when he can fit it in away from his day job as a shift manager at DHL on White Rose Way.

He said: “I always liked drawing, but five years ago, my son Luke asked me to draw his dog for him after the pet died. I put it on the internet, and it went viral. I had lots of people asking me to do pictures for them, mostly dog groups and cat groups.

“I ended up selling pictures all over the world.”

Two years ago he started painting as well, leading him to apply to go on Landscape Artist of the Year.

Richard Appleby on the set of Landscape Artist of the Year

“I really enjoyed painting, painting landscapes and animals. Last year I didn’t really have a style. I was just painting realism, pictures of animals.

“Now I think I’ve developed a bit more of a style though, so I’m going to apply for the television contest again next year.

“Since I started painting I’ve already done exhibitions for the Doncaster Art Fair and had paintings shown at the Corn Exchange. Things have moved quite fast.

“I was a bit artistic when I was at school at Hatfield High School. But I didn’t have the patience in those days so I never pursued it. But I’ve mellowed with age and have more patience now.

“I’m really proud to have got where I have, and going on the Landscape Artist of the Year was a fantastic experience.

“I was wearing a kilt and steampunk boots – I suspect that is why they interviewed me.”

Richard’s most valuable painting has been a forest scene he painted – it prompted a buyer to offer him £250 for it.

Richard Appleby on the set of Landscape Artist of the Year

