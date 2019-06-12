Two Pints of Lager returning to TV for one-off special - will Doncaster's Sheridan Smith star in comedy remake?

Comedy favourite Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps is to return to TV for a one-off special – and could see Doncaster’s Sheridan Smith reprise her role.

Co-star Will Mellor, 43, took to Instagram yesterday and explained that he's been inundated with messages from fans wanting a remake of the popular British comedy in the wake of fellow noughties series, Gavin And Stacey's Christmas special.

Episodes of the show are currently being screened on Gold as well as BBC iPlayer.

In the clip, Will said: "Alright people, sorry I have not been on for a while, I have been waiting for something to tell you, some news, you know what I mean?

"Recently, since Two Pints came back, it is on at 11 o'clock every night on Gold, they are showing every episode, people have been messaging me about how much they miss the show and how much it was part of their growing up.

"Saying 'please bring it back for a special or do something'.

"Well, I have been listening and reading your messages and I think we are going to get a Two Pints special off the ground.

"I spoke to Susan Nickson (the show's creator) and we are hopefully going to try and get a Two Pints special going. Just to say thank you for all the support of people who love the show and got behind it.

"Watch this space, just got to dot the 'i's and cross the 't's and hopefully a Two Pints special will be on the way."

Will played Gaz Wilkinson in the BBC comedy sitcom, which was written by Susan Nickson, from 2001 until the ninth and final series in 2011.

His character was the long-term boyfriend of Donna Henshaw, played by Natalie Casey, and the best friend of Jonny Keogh, played by Ralf Little.

Following her departure from the BBC series, Sheridan, 37, who played Janet, enjoyed immense success playing Smithy's younger sister Rudi in Gavin And Stacey amongst a West End run in Funny Girl.

However, the actress recently revealed that she hasn't been asked to return to the role of Rudi for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.