Two lucky competition winners tied the knot in a wonderfully wild ceremony at award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park - for free.

Jenny and Chris Hulme got married in a truly exotic setting at the wildlife resort, where they had the chance to get photographed with some of the world’s most incredible species.

YWP held a competition for fiancés to win the opportunity to celebrate their wedding free of charge to showcase the new Hex Connect events facility.

Jenny North, aged 45, was shocked to discover that they had won the competition after her fiancé, aged 51, had entered and submitted her contact details.

Jenny, who runs a cleaning business, revealed: “I was absolutely shocked when I got the phone call that we had won the competition. I thought it was a joke!

“We spent three days in a complete daze and then have been planning for the last nine weeks, with the exceptional help from the team at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

Trust Catering Manager Chris had submitted a heartfelt submission detailing how Jenny had lost her mum at age 26 and was struggling with the idea of a formal wedding. He wanted to give his animal-obsessed partner the wedding day she deserved, after their relationship of 23 years and engagement of two years.

YWP arranged the couple’s dream wedding on Sunday 27th April.

The bride added: “The park made the effort on every level. It was all just absolutely amazing.

“We got married in the beautiful Teepee in front of 44 of our closest friends, family, and even some Maned Wolves which we could see from the venue!

“The weather was incredible, so we enjoyed our barbecue on the decking. I could not fault the food – it was all exceptional quality.

“The atmosphere was perfect as well, very relaxed and not too formal. If I could’ve planned my day, I couldn’t have planned it any better than that.

“It was phenomenal. I know this is cliché, but it was the best day of my life! I just want to do it all over again.

“Another highlight was when we got the golf buggy to see the sea lions and everyone in the park was shouting congratulations. It was a surreal moment, and we loved getting our photos with the sea lions.”

The happy couple stayed over at the park’s Hex Wildlife Hotel, situated right next to the entrance of the park.

They stayed in a suite with a balcony where they could hear the sea lions and watch the tapirs running around outside.

Jenny said: “It was lovely to stay at the hotel and the staff were brilliant. We loved the breakfast, and everyone said how great quality the buffet was. Chris loved the full English.”

Several local businesses donated to the wedding competition to help make the pair’s dream wedding become a reality.

Those who donated include: Alicat Accessories, Amazing Dens, And She Knows, Cherish Photography by Claudia, Cupcakes 2 Love, Dorothy Eloise Bridal, Emily Rose Wedding Singer, Flourish, Handmade by Emily Kate, House of Cavani, Jacqueline Louise Bridesmaids, Laura Fernandez Designs, Lincolnshire Discos & Photo Booths, Pears Photography, Rebecca Dickenson Hair, Rose Design & Events, Samantha Oxer Make Up, The Yorkshire Wedding Audio Guest Book and White Rose Occasions.

Chris said: “It was really well organised, and we are so grateful for all the staff at YWP and the local businesses who contributed to our special day.

“The wedding singer Emily Rose and our Cupcakes 2 Love Wedding cake really stood out to us.

“It was certainly a day to remember. I would thoroughly recommend YWP and the Hex Connect as a wedding venue, it was a magical day, and the staff thought of every single detail.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park hosts weddings with a wild twist, giving couples the chance to get married surrounded by some of the world’s most endangered animals.

There are several event spaces to choose from, including the safari-themed Tsavo Lodge and the brand-new modern event space, Hex Connect.

YWP, which puts conservation and animal welfare at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes an African Painted Dogs.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.

For more information on the wild weddings at the park, visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/venue-hire/weddings-at-yorkshire-wildlife-park/