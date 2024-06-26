Two giant limes continue Doncaster tour ahead of huge gig by The Reytons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two giant limes touring the country to help promote a huge upcoming gig by South Yorkshire band The Reytons and raising money for charity along the way have continued their tour of Doncaster.

The Rotherham-band – who also have Doncaster connections – will be playing a massive outdoor show in Clifton Park on July 6 – and ahead of the show, the band’s fans are transporting two huge pieces of lime across the country to help collect cash for Refuge.

The pieces of citrus fruit are a tribute to the band’s song A Slice Of Lime and earlier this month, stopped off at The Buttercross and The Lofthouse in Tickhill.

Now they have landed in Conisbrough too, stopping off at Conisbrough Castle courtesy of fan Lorette Glover.

The giant limes have now stopped off in Conisbrough.

The so-called Link Of Limes fundraiser has already raised nearly £3,000 with organisers hoping to collect £5,000 for the charity which provides help and support to women fleeing domestic abuse.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

A spokesperson for the Link of Limes event said: “Slice Of Lime has become synonymous with the lads and an ever present on the set list.

“In November, a Reyton – as the fans are known as - posted on Facebook about two large 'wedges' of lime for sale in a junk shop in Hove near Brighton on the south coast."

They were bought – but then the challenge was to get them back to the north.

“That is when we came up with The Link of Limes, with a relay of Reytons fans transporting the limes up from Hove to Stockport.

"A great idea that has now grown a life of its own.

“We are planning to cover the whole of the UK, highlighting the universal appeal of this extraordinary band.

"There is also a charity aspect to the venture as funds are being raised along the way for Refuge, the charity who support women suffering from domestic abuse.

“The only definite destination for the limes is Clifton Park when The Reytons are playing a huge hometown gig to 20,000 people and hopefully the limes will be making an appearance on stage.

“After that, they will just carry on their journey from Reyton to Reyton until they have covered the whole of the country – and further afield if possible.

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, the group stayed true to their roots by featuring a picture of Conisrbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover of their latest album Ballad Of A Bystander.

The album features a photo of the street on a bin collection day hanging in an art gallery.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.