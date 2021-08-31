Two Doncaster women help children in need by collecting school uniforms in a clothing bank

Jackie Pennock and Debbie Hayes from Armthorpe arranged to have a clothing bank in the Morrisons supermarket that they work in.

Jackie is a community champion at the Morrisons branch and during the pandemic has collected food for the people of Armthorpe, put on events and brought smiles to many faces.

With children returning to school she has recently switched her efforts to building up a clothing bank for children in need.

The duo started a school uniform clothing bank.

She said: “We had a clothing rail at the front of our store for a couple of weeks and we put school uniforms on there that customers brought in to help with clothing poverty.

“The rail is now in Armthorpe Community Library.

“We are asking the public to donate uniform items that are still in good condition but could be given a second life once their child has grown out of them.”

The pair have been fundraising all summer.

With more and more families struggling due to the pandemic the clothing bank will help those in need just in time for children to return to school this September.

The fundraising duo have been up to lots this summer including hosting a raffle on Yorkshire Day.

They raised £246 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

They have hidden painted stones for children to find in the Armthorpe area and worked with a group of teenagers who volunteered at the Armthorpe Miners Memorial Garden.