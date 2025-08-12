Two Amur leopard cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are taking their next baby steps towards making their future public debut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo, born in May, have been released into the second level of the junior training reserves where they are honing their climbing skills.

They are the second and third Amur leopards to be born in the world this year, marking a remarkable step forward in the battle to save the most endangered big cat in the world from extinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Carnivore Ranger, Kate Borrington, revealed: “The leopard cubs have been sheltering in their den for the first 2 months. Now that they have received their vaccinations, they are able to explore outside.

Two Amur leopard cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are taking their next baby steps towards making their future public debut.

“There are lots of small platforms and trees which they have been getting used to climbing, before they can be released into the main reserve at Leopard Heights where the platforms are a lot higher.

“The female cub is very confident and sassy like her mother, Kristen.

“The male cub is a little more reserved, but both have settled in nicely and are enjoying exploring outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kristen has previous experience being a mother, after welcoming Auckley in June 2023. She definitely has her work cut out with these two new playful cubs, but she is doing an excellent job. It is fascinating to watch them develop and we can’t wait to see them out in the main reserve.

Leopard Heights, designed as a purpose built breeding and reintroduction facility with 10m climbing towers, won the 2013 BIAZA Award for Significant Advances in Husbandry and Welfare.

The leopards' next steps comes just before YWP’s Night Out at the Zoo, on Saturday 16th August.

Visitors will get the rare chance to explore the park after hours. They can expect to see roaming animal-themed entertainment including giraffe and zebra stilt walkers, costumed characters and even an Orangutang taking a ride in a cycle rickshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bongo Warriors, an acrobatic group from Tanzania, a dance and fire show at the Amphitheatre and a new soundtrack at the Jungle Boogie show will also entertain the guests during the extended hours at the park, with performances running from 4-8pm.

The acts appearing at intervals, ensuring there is something exciting to see throughout the evening.

Park CEO, John Minion, said: “Night Out at the Zoo is a fantastic opportunity for guests to explore and see the park in a completely different light and atmosphere.

“With the animals at their most active during the cooler, quieter hours and a full programme of entertainment, it is a memorable evening for all ages!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always a popular event and will definitely be more exciting now we have new arrivals at the park.

“Summer is our busiest period at the park. We are looking forward to welcoming back our family visitors who come every year as well as first time guests.

“There is something for all ages to enjoy – live music, evening entertainment and new animals to visit.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers an unrivalled walk-through experience coming almost face-to -face with some of the world's most beautiful and rare species including Amur Tigers, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and Polar Bears.