Twitter down across UK, USA and large parts of world tonight
Twitter went down across the UK, US and large parts of the world earlier tonight.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 20:26
Users have been reported being unable to access the platform on web and mobile devices.
The site began experiencing major issues at 6:46pm GMT, with problems being reported from users attempting to access Twitter through its website, iPhone or iPad app and via Android devices, according to DownDetector.com, a site that monitors outages on social media.
Facebook, Instagram and other popular social media platforms appeared to be working at the time Twitter went down on Thursday afternoon.