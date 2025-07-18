TV travel guru praises Doncaster rail station pub after popping in for a pint

Television travel expert Simon Calder has praised a Doncaster pub after popping in for a pint – describing it as “an amber lining amid the storm clouds of travel.”

The travel journalist and broadcaster heaped praise on The Draughtsman Alehouse, the bar on Platform 3 of Doncaster railway station in his Travel Week newsletter.

He wrote: “Connections: ultimately, that is what travel is all about.

"Each of us wants to discover what binds us to fellow members of the human race, whether they are across the border or across the world; to engage with landscapes that amaze, enthral or sometimes terrify; and make journeys that connect our pasts with the future.

Simon Calder dropped into the Draughtsman Alehouse for a pint. (Photo: Draughtsman Alehouse).

"More prosaically, though, you need connections to reach your destination.

"Which is how I found myself in a bar whose slogan is: "There is always another train."

"The location: The Draughtsman Alehouse, on Platform 3 at Doncaster station in South Yorkshire.

“Neither the town nor the county were on my bingo card for Thursday. I simply wanted to get from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston.

"But a derailment near Milton Keynes triggered dozens of cancellations. In the time it took to walk from the station entrance to platform 6, Avanti West Coast's 5.35pm was axed.

“Always have a Plan B. On this occasion, mine was to sprint to platform 13 for the Sheffield train. Even with a 20-minute delay enigmatically ascribed to "a problem currently under investigation" I arrived in Sheffield in good time for the 6.37pm to London St Pancras – only to find that train, too, cancelled minutes before departure.

“Plan C: stay on the train, which was heading for Doncaster, and hope for a swift connection to LNER for London.

"My computer's spellcheck automatically changes the South Yorkshire town's name to "Downcast". But if you are making a connection to another train, your spirits will be lifted in The Draughtsman. The tiny pub provides an amber lining amid the storm clouds of travel.

"This was the First Class Ladies' Waiting Room," said the landlord, Russ Thompson, as he poured me a pint of Platform Pilsner (£4.50).

"Today, even a standard class male between trains can enjoy the elaborate tiles, convivial ambience and reasonably priced lager. Russ's mission to the travelling public? “Just giving them a beer when they've had a tough day. That's the ultimate."

A spokesperson for the Draughtsman said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming none other than Simon Calder — the UK’s travel guru — to The Draughtsman Alehouse the other week!

“Caught between train delays and cancellations (we can all feel his pain here) Simon found a pint of Platform Pilsner and some much-needed calm in our cosy little Alehouse in the beating heart of DN1

“His verdict?

“The Draughtsman provides an amber lining amid the storm clouds of travel.”

“Even better, he asked for this photo to be taken and featured us in his TravelWeek write-up.

“There really is always another train… but not always another Simon Calder.”

